Roja Slams CM Over Nagari Visit, Alleges Unfulfilled Promises

Nellore:Former minister and YSRC leader R.K. Roja on Friday criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Nagari, claiming that his public programme failed to draw people and that his statements did not impress the public.

Addressing the media, Roja said facilities such as the dialysis centre, Urban Health Centre, RBK centres, village clinics and a polytechnic in Nagari were established during the YSRC regime, while alleging that Naidu had done little for the constituency despite serving as Chief Minister four times.

She accused the government of failing to implement election promises, including 500 units of free power for handloom workers, clearing Rs 360 crore dues to 40,000 mango farmers in Chittoor district, unemployment allowance, women's welfare schemes and farmer assistance. She also alleged neglect of environmental issues due to lack of power connections to ETP plants.

Roja questioned the government’s stand on land resurvey and QR-code-enabled passbooks, alleging double standards, and accused the Chief Minister of betraying Rayalaseema’s interests. She said the people would hold the government accountable for what she termed as unfulfilled assurances.