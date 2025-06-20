Rock-Wall Planned For Uppada Coast

Kakinada: Fishermen in Uppada coast are pinning high hopes on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who has promised a permanent solution to save their habitations from sea erosion during cyclones and other natural disasters.





A proposal has been sent to the central government for the erection of a rock-wall at a stretch of 300 metres at a cost of 300 crore at Uppada coast to protect several villages. A team of the national disaster management agency from Delhi visited the area recently and held a survey.Five villages in U Kothapalli mandal are on tenterhooks every time the sea turns turbulent.Many houses in the area had been washed away in recent years. The UPA government had erected a Geo-Tube wall on a pilot basis when Kakinada MP MM Pallam Raju was the Union Minister. It saved the coast for a decade but got damaged. Attempts at repair did not help.There has been no maintenance of the geo-tube wall that was damaged by actions of the local youth.Before the 2024 elections, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan promised the people a permanent solution to sea erosion in the area. On his instructions, district collector Shan Mohan conducted technical surveys and proposed the erection of a rock-solid foundation wall and placement of tetrapods along the wall that could stop the waves from reaching the shore. A DPR has been sent to the Centre.BJP Kakinada district President Bikkina Visweswara Rao said the central government would release funds for the rock-wall as Prime Minister Modi was keen on development of Andhra Pradesh. Along with Pawan Kalyan, the BJP too would make efforts in this direction, he said.