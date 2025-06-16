Rock Gardens Loses Its Charm Due to Poor Upkeep

Kurnool: A major attraction for visitors in the past, the famous Rock Gardens facility at Orvakal in Kurnool district is in a neglect and lacks basic facilities.

The site is attached to the state tourism department. Thorny bushes have taken control of the surroundings. The poles installed for decorative lighting stand unused, while the metal grills have turned rusty and are damaged in several places.

The iron sculptures have broken and the solar panels at the site have not been repaired. Tourists continue to take photos near these damaged structures. This poses a risk to their safety due to the deteriorating conditions.

No staff members are present to supervise or guide visitors. Roads are not well-paved. Vehicles often climb onto the rock surfaces, which could lead to mishaps.

Adding to the mess, plastic bottles and covers are strewn across the premises, especially near the foot-bridges and other access points. Sanitation has been completely ignored. There’s no evidence of cleaning or maintenance.

Tourists also complained that the Haritha restaurant at the site lacks even basic amenities. There is no provision for food, soft drinks or snacks, leaving visitors helpless even for minor refreshments. This situation hurts tourism sentiments.

The state tourism development corporation is responsible for maintenance of the Orvakal Rock Gardens. Tourists seek proper upkeep, enhanced security, functioning amenities and a clean environment to help the facility regain its status as a popular tourist destination in Rayalaseema.

An official from the tourism department admitted that the Rock Gardens has not been renovated in the last 20 years. A proposal for renovation at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore is under consideration, he said.

The government is likely to take up the renovation work in the second phase. The Haritha eatery was set up in the first phase and more works would follow, he said.