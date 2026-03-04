Robbery Suspect Dies After Fall During Chase

ANANTAPUR: A robbery suspect died after sustaining severe injuries while being chased by residents during an attempted house break-in at Dharmavaram town in Sri Sathya Sai district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said Ballari Narayanaswamy, a native of Ballari in Karnataka, along with two accomplices, allegedly attempted to break into a locked house in Indiramma Colony late on Tuesday night.

Alerted by the commotion, local residents chased the trio. While two of them managed to escape in the darkness, Narayanaswamy reportedly fell while crossing a railway track and suffered serious head injuries.

Residents informed the Two Town Police Station, who shifted him to the government hospital in Dharmavaram. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two Town Inspector Reddappa said a case had been registered and the body was sent for post-mortem.