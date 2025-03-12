Robbery Attempt in Chittoor Leads to Gunfire, Five Arrested

A robbery attempt near IDBI Bank on Gandhi Road in Chittoor escalated into gunfire early Wednesday morning when a gang of armed thieves opened fire at the police.The incident occurred past midnight when the gang broke into a building adjacent to the bank. The building owner alerted the police, who swiftly arrived at the scene. Upon seeing the officers, the robbers fired two rounds in an attempt to escape.Despite the attack, the police successfully apprehended five members of the gang. A search operation is underway to capture the remaining suspects, who are believed to be hiding inside the building.Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu reached the spot and is overseeing the operation. As a precautionary measure, residents of nearby buildings have been evacuated.In the commotion, one of the robbers attempted to flee by jumping off the building, sustaining injuries. He was taken into custody and provided medical aid. Authorities recovered two firearms and a supply of bullets from the arrested suspects. Police suspect the gang had planned to target the bank.