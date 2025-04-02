 Top
Robbers halt two express trains in Nellore, loot passengers in daring heist

Andhra Pradesh
2 April 2025 1:16 PM IST

The robbery, which lasted around 30 minutes, left passengers in a state of panic and fear.

Representational image

Amaravati: In a daring act of crime, robbers brought two express trains—the Bangalore Express and the Chandigarh Express—to a halt by tampering with railway tracks between Alluru Road and Padugupadu stations in Nellore district.

Seizing the opportunity, the criminals boarded the train compartments and targeted female passengers, snatching gold jewellery and handbags. The robbery, which lasted around 30 minutes, left passengers in a state of panic and fear.


