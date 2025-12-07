Roasted Cockroach Found in Chicken Noodles Served at Hotel on Beach Road

Vijayawada: A group of customers got shocked when they found a roasted cockroach in the chicken noodles they had ordered at the Stark Restaurant located on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday afternoon.

When they called the bearer who served the dish and questioned him, he evaded a reply. When the customers called the in-charge of the restaurant, he claimed their kitchen is always clean. The cockroach may have come when the bearer carried the dish from the kitchen to the table.

Other customers, who noticed the development, found fault with the restaurant for failing to maintain proper cleanliness. They left the restaurant without having their food.

In the interim, customers who had been served the dish with cockroach called the food safety authorities to immediately inspect the restaurant and collect samples of the food with cockroach. However, no one from the food safety department turned up.

When contacted, Visakhapatnam Food Controller assistant Chakravarthy said, “As the concerned food safety officer (FSO) had been on leave, we sent another officer. By the time he reached the restaurant, no responsible person had been available at the restaurant. We will send the concerned FSO on Monday.”

Vijayawada Food Safety joint controller N. Poornachandra Rao maintained, “We have been inspecting hotels and restaurants in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and other places. We are booking cases for violation of norms.”