Roads to Connect Bhogapuram Airport by June

Visakhapatnam: The National Highways Authority of India and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority have jointly undertaken the work on several roads that would connect the Bhogapuram international airport from different directions.

These roads, once completed, would ease the traffic situation, particularly during peak hours.

According to airport sources, NHAI has initiated construction of a major interchange at Savaravalli to connect NH-16 with the Bhogapuram airport. The road could be ready by May–June.

The VMRD has identified 15 major roads under its master plan for development. Of these, seven strategic roads have been prioritized for work to enhance connectivity to the airport. A plan is to divert traffic from congested city highways to alternative routes such as the Beach Road and the Anakapalle–Anandapuram Highway, ensuring smoother travel for airport- bound passengers.

“All seven roads costing Rs.175 crore will be completed by May this year,’’ said VMRDA chairman Pranav Gopal.

Additionally, other important stretches such as Gambheeram and Divis Road are being developed and are scheduled for completion by June. To further improve connectivity, several of these roads would be integrated with the NH service roads. Plans are to provide new access points to the NH main carriageway for easy travel.

The state government has directed NHAI to plan a six-lane coastal highway connecting the Visakhapatnam Port to NH-16 near Bhogapuram. This would improve regional connectivity and provide motorists a direct access to the airport. Currently, a four-lane divided Beach Road exists from Visakhapatnam to the outskirts of Bheemili.

The government is also planning a Metro-cum-Double-Decker Flyover along one of its most congested city highways. The innovative design, inspired by the Nagpur model, would feature Metro rail on the upper deck and a four-lane elevated road on the lower deck.