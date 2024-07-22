Roads to Be Repaired, Centre Ready to Fund AP: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the roads in a bad condition in the state would be repaired soon at a cost of over Rs 250 crore. The Centre, he said, has promised financial support to AP in view of its present financial stress.

Addressing the MLAs and MLC of the three-party alliance shortly after the Governor’s Address to the joint session of the AP legislature here on Monday, the Chief Minister has targeted the YSRC on various counts and blamed the previous government for the poor condition of roads.

“Was it right on the part of the YSRC to block the Governor’s speech on the first day of the Assembly? The Opposition is making a hue and cry over law and order. It has not been a month since the new government took charge,” he noted.

Naidu referred to the Vinukonda murder case and said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy has started the same drama that he played in Viveka's murder case.” YSRC worker Sk. Rashid had been murdered on the road on July 17. The YSRC leaders and Jagan Mohan Reddy had alleged that the accused, Sk. Jilani, was an active TD member.

The CM told the MLAs and MLCs about the “dramas” that the YSRC leaders played following the murder of Jagan Mohan Reddy's paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, and said that they have “mastered the art of safe escape” after committing such crimes.

The Chief Minister gave a roadmap to the MLAs and MLCs of the ruling alliance. His meeting was attended also by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and the other ministers.

“The Centre is ready to extend financial assistance to the state,” the CM said, adding that he has explained the poor financial condition of the state to the leaders in Delhi during his recent visit there.

Naidu said he is keen that leaders of three-party alliance should work in close coordination. He asked the MLAs and MLCs to avoid any interference in the free sand policy. Charges for sand mining and transport would be collected from those who require sand, he said.

"We all should work on making the 2029 elections our target. As the Prime Minister has envisioned a Viksit Bharat, we are formulating a vision for Viksit Andhra Pradesh. Prepare an action plan for your respective segments. Good results can be achieved only if we function with perfect planning," Naidu said.