Roadmap Prepared For Srikalahasti Development By 2029

TIRUPATI: A roadmap has been prepared for systematic development of Srikalahasti constituency by 2029. The Vision-2029 outlines plans focusing on infrastructure, tourism, education, employment, and civic amenities with an aim of transforming the constituency into a model region.

The vision document, prepared by MLA B. Venkata Sudheer Reddy, lists a series of projects to be taken up in a phased manner. Villages across the constituency have been studied and categorised into A, B, and C groups based on their level of development. “This classification helps us focus on areas that were left behind and take up works in a planned order”, the MLA explained.



On the infrastructure front, the document proposes widening roads to Area Hospitals with ₹15 crore from Tirupati Urban Development Authority funds, and completion of the Shivam to Shivam road project at a cost of ₹37 crore, including linkage of sewage lines to the STP plant. Kondamitta will get new internal roads, while drinking water supply is planned for all households. To cut down municipal electricity expenditure, solar panels will be installed for street lighting.



In municipal taxation, red, orange, and green zones will be introduced to streamline collections. “Defaulters in the red zone will face strict measures, while regular payers in the green zone will be recognised and encouraged”, Reddy said.



Urban development also forms a major part of the vision. With central funds of ₹238 crore, urban infrastructure will be upgraded and beautification of the Swarnamukhi river is planned to promote tourism, while a ropeway from Kannappa Hill to Durgamma Temple has been proposed. “Our effort is to bring Srikalahasti onto the global tourism and pilgrimage map”, the MLA said.



In the education sector, revival of SKIT Engineering College is underway. Affiliation with JNTU has been secured, and classes are set to commence this year after repair works worth ₹3 crore. Employment generation has been prioritised, with local industries directed to provide 80 per cent of jobs to local youth. “This was a promise made during the Yuvagalam padayatra, and we are ensuring it is implemented”, the MLA stated.



The document also highlights measures in Rajiv Nagar to clear encroachments and cancel fraudulent pattas, with land distribution planned for eligible residents. BT roads worth ₹3 crore have been taken up in Renigunta and Thottambedu mandals, while efforts are in progress to resolve issues in the Madanapalle–Naidupeta national highway works.