Road Works: Tree Removal Only Selectively, Says Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Roads minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy on Wednesday clarified in the AP Assembly that only trees that obstruct road expansion works are being removed.

He said the government is committed to balancing infrastructure growth with environmental protection.

Replying to a question raised by Yelamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, the minister explained that during the widening of NH and state highways, tree felling is restricted strictly to those within the expansion zone.

As per national guidelines, one per cent of the civil works cost of NH projects is earmarked exclusively for greenery initiatives along the highways. “This allocation is meant for plantation and maintenance of saplings. Avenue plantations are to be taken up along the road median and on both sides of the highways in accordance with the guidelines,” he said.

On state highways, the minister said tree plantation is being undertaken on either side of roads wherever “right of way” land is available. In areas where such land is not accessible, afforestation is being carried out in lands identified under the forest department’s guidelines.

Janardhan Reddy said the government is also taking steps to translocate long-standing and large trees to other suitable locations wherever feasible. “In Yelamanchili constituency alone, about 18 trees were planted today,” he said.

The minister recalled that earlier, trees along the road leading to the secretariat had withered due to neglect. The present government has taken steps to conserve and maintain them.

He said that under the directions of the chief minister and deputy CM, priority is being accorded to enhancing greenery along roads.