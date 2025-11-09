Road Safety, Irrigation Top DDRC Review In Nellore

Nellore: District in-charge minister N.M.D. Farooq said all issues raised during the District Development Review Committee (DDRC) meeting would be resolved at the earliest. The meeting, chaired by district collector Himanshu Shukla, was held at the Zilla Parishad hall on Saturday.

Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana, MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Beeda Mastan Rao, MLAs, and senior officials participated. The discussions covered agriculture, irrigation, housing, national highway projects, and road safety.

Farooq commended officials and public representatives for their coordinated efforts during cyclone Montha, which helped prevent loss of life and property. He said irrigation and crop season changes proposed by MLAs would be discussed with the Chief Minister.

He also directed officials to prioritise road safety, including the construction of underpasses and flyovers where necessary. Ramanarayana Reddy said road safety would be a standing agenda item in all future DDRC meetings and urged NH officials to update MLAs on progress.

During the Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting, Farooq announced that irrigation water for the 2025–26 kharif season would be released from November 15, allocating 73 TMC ft from Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs to irrigate 7.3 lakh acres in Nellore and Tirupati districts.

Joint collector Mogili Venkateswarlu and senior irrigation officials attended the meetings.