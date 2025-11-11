Road Rage: Ayyappa Devotees Clash With a Cop

Kakinada: Tension prevailed near Sarpavaram police station after a clash broke out between Ayyappa devotees and a constable. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, came to light on Monday.

According to sources, an Ayyappa devotee walking toward his village, Rayudupalem, accidentally brushed against a constable’s bike when both took a turn simultaneously. When the devotee questioned the constable’s driving, the constable allegedly attacked him.

Following this, other Ayyappa devotees rushed to the spot and reportedly assaulted the constable, leading to a commotion. Police assured that action would be taken after an inquiry. A complaint was lodged against the constable.