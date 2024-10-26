Road Development Begins on Kakinada-Rajamahendravaram Canal Route

Kakinada:Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated roadworks from Illapalli to Kadiyam, allocating Rs 6.3 crore for improvements along the Kakinada-Samalkot canal route. The road, initially under development in 2012 for Rs 230 crore, faced delays due to legal issues and temporary repairs.

Reddy said that until the central government’s recognition of the road as a National Highway, a process expected to take two years, the current works will provide interim relief for road users.