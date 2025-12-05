Road Deaths Decline in NTR District As Enforcement Improves

Vijayawada: Road safety is the foundation for building a ‘Swarna Andhra’, observed NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha, noting a significant reduction in road accidents and fatalities this year compared with 2024.

Speaking at the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting at the Collectorate in Vijayawada, the collector, along with city police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, reviewed accident patterns and enforcement measures. The district recorded 918 accidents in 2025, down from 1,343 in 2024, while fatalities fell from 432 to 317. This improvement, he said, was due to coordinated efforts by multiple departments.

He raised concern over the high number of accidents occurring between 6 p.m. and midnight, and pointed out that nearly one-third of cases involved two-wheelers. NH-65 alone accounted for 58% of accidents and 41% of deaths. He instructed officials to install speed-limit signboards, prevent overloading, and take strict action against violators. He reminded that Good Samaritans who assist crash victims are protected from civil and criminal liability and should be acknowledged for their service. NGOs were urged to intensify their support for road safety initiatives.

Police commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said the highest number of accidents were reported in Bhavanipuram, Ibrahimpatnam, Patamata, Kanchikacherla and Krishnalanka police limits. He stressed the need for foot-over bridges at the bus stand, Benz Circle and Ramavarappadu Junction to safeguard pedestrians. A new traffic-management app is also being introduced to ease commuter inconvenience, he said, adding that congestion is expected to reduce once the Western Bypass becomes operational.

Among this year’s fatalities, 202 were two-wheeler riders and 102 were pedestrians. While the declining trend is encouraging, he said the target for 2026 is to further reduce deaths significantly, including tougher penalties in drunk-driving cases.

VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra, DCP (Traffic) Shaik Shereen Begum, R&B SE G.V. Bhaskar Rao, DPO Lavanya, DEO Subba Rao, NTR District Medical Services Coordinator Dr Suman, VHEEDU NGO Director M. Vasu and officials from Police, Transport and voluntary organisations attended.