Road Accident Victims Can Now Avail Cashless Treatment Up To ₹1.5 Lakh

NELLORE: To curb the alarming rate of road accident fatalities nationwide due to a lack of timely medical attention during the “golden hour,” the Central government has introduced the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, following the Supreme Court's directions.

Under this scheme, any person being a victim of a road accident arising out of the use of a motor vehicle shall be entitled to cashless treatment at any designated hospital for an amount up to ₹1.5 lakh per victim for a maximum period of seven days from the date of such accident. The facility will be available in any hospital across the country, regardless of the location of the accident.

The scheme mandates that the designated hospitals must provide immediate treatment to accident victims. If the hospital lacks the necessary facilities, it is responsible for arranging transportation to another hospital.

At the designated hospital, the victim can receive treatment without paying upfront. Medical bills will later be reimbursed through the National Health Authority after being uploaded on the official portal. The NHA is the implementing agency, coordinating closely with police, hospitals, and State Health Agencies to ensure smooth execution. State Road Safety Council acting as the nodal agency to onboard hospitals, manage patient records, and facilitate timely payments.

The scheme covers treatment for up to seven days from the accident date. For further treatment, you may need to rely on personal insurance or other healthcare options. Medical reports, bills and the police FIR may be required for any follow-up or additional claims.

According to government data, India records nearly 6.8 lakh road accidents annually, leading to approximately 3.72 lakh deaths. Experts believe that providing treatment during the golden hour could help save precious lives.

Terming the scheme as a boon for accident victims, Nellore TD parliamentary general secretary Chejerla Venkateswar Reddy thanked the Central government and urged that awareness be created among the public and strict instructions be issued to all hospitals to ensure effective implementation.