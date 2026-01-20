RMZ Corporation to Launch $10 Billion Worth of Projects in AP

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government and RMZ Corporation have announced a strategic investment partnership to undertake projects worth Rs.10 billion in five to six years.

The decision was taken at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, attended by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and others.

These projects, it is claimed, would have a job potential for around one lakh people across IT, data centres, industrial and logistics sectors.

A joint statement issued at Davos on Tuesday said the partnership would align with AP’s vision to position Visakhapatnam as a next generation mixed-use and digital infrastructure hub, while driving industrial and logistics-led development in the Rayalaseema region to ensure balanced growth and employment generation.

The RMZ Group proposes to develop a GCC Park in Kapuluppada Phase-1 IT Park in Visakhapatnam and hyper-scale data centre clusters in Visakhapatnam region with a targeted capacity of up to one GW in phases.

In Rayalaseema region, it aims to develop an industrial and logistics park at Tekulodu.