RMP Doctor Jailed for 20 Years for Sexually Assaulting Kid

KAKINADA: Eluru Posco Court Judge Kanugula Vani Sri on Friday sentenced an RMP doctor Yalla Ratna Prasad of Venkatapuram village in Eluru mandal to 20 years’ jail for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl on April 7, 2025.

The court also directed the accused to pay ₹2 lakh in compensation to the victim.

According to Eluru police, the girl had been studying Class III in a school. On April 7 last year, the accused forcibly dragged the girl into his clinic and abused her sexually.

Hearing the girl’s cries, people in the neighbouring area rushed to the spot. This led to Ratna Prasad running away from the spot. Police registered a case and arrested the RMP doctor.Eluru DSP D. Sravan Kumar supervised the case and production of evidence in the court, leading to Ratna Prasad’s conviction.