RK Beach to Host Celebrations for 150 Years of Vande Mataram

Visakhapatnam:The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to host the "Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon-2026" in Andhra Pradesh, starting on February 4, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the iconic anthem "Vande Mataram." A major public event is scheduled for February 6, followed by celebrations at RK Beach on February 7.

During a press conference at the Harbour Park Port Guest House, CISF deputy inspector general Dr M.G. Raghavendra Kumar announced the second edition of this nationwide cycling expedition. He described the initiative as a prestigious effort under the slogan "Safe Coasts – Prosperous India.

" The cyclothon will cover nearly 6,500 kilometres across nine coastal states, highlighting the importance of coastal security and national integration.

The expedition will enter Andhra Pradesh at Chilika/Sompeta on February 4 and will span 964 kilometres.

over eight days. Cyclists will pass through Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Chirala, Kavali, and Naidupeta, reaching Visakhapatnam on February 6, where large-scale public participation is expected.

Raghavendra Kumar noted that the cyclothon aims to raise awareness among fishermen in coastal villages about national security and the necessity of vigilance against suspicious activities. Additionally, the programme seeks to instil patriotism in students and youth, encouraging them to consider careers in the security forces while promoting physical fitness through cycling.

Along the route, social and cultural programmes will be organised in villages such as Koppili, Uppada, Tallapalem, Ramapuram, and Tummalapenta to foster community involvement. CISF officials invite the public, especially young people, to participate in large numbers to strengthen the messages of unity and vigilance. The cyclothon will conclude on February 22.

Senior Commandant Satish Kumar Bajpai, Commandant Jitendra Babu, and other CISF officials were present at the press conference.