River Gosthani Breaches in West Godavari

Kakinada: The flood level in River Godavari rose due to heavy rains in the catchment areas, leading to large-scale evacuations of people from many villages of Velerupadu and Kukkunuru mandals of Eluru district on Monday.

Many affected people were leaving the villages voluntarily while the officials made arrangements for their temporary stay in relief camps. Officials said the people of 15 villages in these two mandals were affected by the floods.

In East Godavari, the islet villages were submerged in the flood waters. Revenue and police officials shifted flood victims to safer places under the supervision of the Eluru collector Vetri Selvi and SP, Pratap Kishore.

Many of the affected people moved to safer places by tractors and autos, carrying with them their utensils.

Those in camps were troubled by mosquito menace. Housing minister Parthasaradhi said more than 6,000 flood victims -- including 2,000 from kukkunuru mandal and 4,000 from Velerupadu mandal – were shifted to 12 relief camps. Some 15,000 tonnes of vegetables would be distributed to them.

Meanwhile, many paddy fields in erstwhile East and West Godavari districts were submerged, giving these areas the look of lakes.

Farmers said they recently completed the transplantations by investing Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre. All these have perished in the floods. The horticulture and vegetable crops were also badly damaged.

In Konaseema district, banana plantations were largely affected in the islet fields. The plants mostly fell to the ground.

A breach occurred to Gosthani river near Gutthulavarai village under Mogallu Panchayat in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district on Sunday night. West Godavari collector Nagarani rushed to the villages and arranged assistance to the affected people. Efforts were on to plug the breach on a war footing.

East Godavari collector Prashanthi imposed curbs on visits to swollen Godavari river. Generally, when the river is in spate, people gather on the shores to enjoy the sight of swirling waters. A police vigil has been ordered at all the ghats of the river, the collector said.

Eluru collector Selvi and the SP Kishore visited the relief camps. Selvi told the media at Dacharam village that the district administration was in a state of readiness to face any challenge from the floods. Five NDRF and SDRF teams were on stand-by mode and 12 boats were ready to assist the flood victims.

Two helicopters were stationed at Rajamahendravaram in case a need arose.

Essential commodities have been supplied to the victims in relief camps for three days. “The severity of Pedavagu has receded and the water level has come down. Special officers have been deployed to every flood-affected village and mandal,” the collector said. SP Kishore urged the people not to venture into the rivers and canals during the flood season.

Rajamahendravaram RDO, Chaitra Varshini, said 180 people of Bridge Lanka, Edurlamma Lanka and Kethavari Lanka have been evacuated through 130 boats. They have been given shelter at Chanda Choultry and the Municipal Kalyana Mandapam in Rajamahendravaram.

She said medical camps, emergency medicines and medical and health personnel are available at the relief camps.