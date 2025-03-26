Ritualistic Ugadi Pachadi Readies One for Seasonal Shift

Visakhapatnam: Synonymous with the upcoming Ugadi on March 30 is the pachadi named after the festival, which is a compulsory concoction that millions of homes in Telangana and Karnataka prepare to mark their traditional New Year.

The Ugadi festival, called by other names in the country, such as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, is a time when families come together to perform rituals, offer prayers, and share culinary delights that reflect the diversity of Indian culture.

One of these delights, which kids may not like but have to have, is the Ugadi pachadi, a blend of six distinct flavours – sweet jaggery, sour tamarind, bitter neem flowers, pungent chillies, tangy raw mango, and salty salt. It embodies the essence of life’s varied emotions—happiness, surprise, sadness, anger, fear and calm.

In conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Dr. R. Rekha, senior nutritionist and a faculty member of Andhra University, underlined: "Ugadi Pachadi is not just a ritualistic offering. It is a nutritional powerhouse rooted in Ayurveda. Each ingredient serves a purpose, balancing the body’s doshas; and preparing it for the seasonal shift."

Dr. Rekha, who has published a journal on the subject, feels the younger generation is largely unaware of Ugadi Pachadi’s significance. She explained, "Neem flowers blooming in spring are antimicrobial and purify blood. Jaggery boosts immunity. Tamarind aids digestion. Raw mango protects against heat and exhaustion. Together, all these ingredients of the pachadi cleanse the body and fortify it for the year ahead."

The nutritionist emphasised that festivals like Ugadi are designed to adapt us to seasonal changes. The food we have been eating for centuries during these celebrations is not arbitrary. It is a scientific regimen to maintain physical, mental and spiritual health."

Sai Baba Temple priest Ramana Murthy told DC, "The new generation enjoys the feast. But it often misses the wisdom behind it. Ugadi pachadi isn’t just food—it’s a lesson in resilience, a reminder that life, like this dish, is a mix of flavours we must embrace.”