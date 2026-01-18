‘RISE’ Gives Wings to Women Entrepreneurs’ Ideas

Vijayawada:NTR district has become the first in Andhra Pradesh to establish a Rural Incubation, Skilling and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Centre, aimed at transforming innovative ideas of women into sustainable enterprises.

Collector Dr G. Lakshmisha said the RISE initiative is a key step towards achieving the government’s vision of “One Family, One Entrepreneur”, with special emphasis on women’s economic empowerment. Speaking to the media after inspecting the Centre at the Zilla Parishad premises in Guntupalli village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Saturday, he said the district has set a target of grooming 5,000 women entrepreneurs.

More than 1,000 women have already received training under the programme, he said, adding that the Centre was sanctioned exclusively to NTR district with support from NITI Aayog. Established in August last year, the RISE Centre offers structured training through reputed institutions, focusing on entrepreneurship development, skill upgradation, marketing, financial management and use of social media.

Dr Lakshmisha said proposals seeking ₹1.67 crore have been submitted to NITI Aayog to strengthen the Centre further. Equipped with internet and computer facilities, the Centre is helping women convert ideas into bankable projects and access government schemes and credit facilities.

He noted that women from rural and urban self-help groups are already running successful enterprises and urged others to make use of the RISE platform to achieve financial self-reliance.