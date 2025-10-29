RINL Launches Vigilance Week

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, launched Vigilance Awareness Week on Monday with a solemn pledge-taking ceremony reaffirming its commitment to integrity, transparency, and ethical governance.

The “Integrity Pledge”, organised in line with the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission, was administered at the administrative building of RINL. The ceremony was attended by Arun Kanti Bagchi, director (projects) and in charge of additional director (personnel), G.V.N. Prasad, director (commercial) with additional charge of director (finance), along with chief general managers, senior officials, and employees of the company.

This year’s theme, “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility”, highlighted the collective role of every employee in upholding ethical values and building a corruption-free organisation.

The pledge was administered in Telugu, Hindi, and English, symbolising RINL’s inclusive commitment to ethical conduct and good governance.

Arun Kanti Bagchi appreciated the vigilance department for its continued efforts in promoting awareness and preventive vigilance measures across the organisation. He also appreciated the vigilance team for their efforts in implementing various awareness activities during the week and urged all employees to actively participate.