RINL Is a Matter of Pride for the TD: Ganta

Visakhapatnam:Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has emphasised that the RINL privatisation holds significant sentimental value for the people of Andhra Pradesh and is a matter of pride for the TD.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Simhachalam temple on Monday, Srinivasa Rao conveyed TD’s position regarding RINL privatisation in response to the statements made by the YSRC leaders. He said the RINL issue may be political for the YSRC leaders.

Srinivasa Rao has criticised former YSRC minister Gudivada Amarnath’s statement. He said the TD had expressed its stance on the steel plant well before Amarnath understood the RINL issue.

The Bheemili MLA recalled that he and M.V.V.S. Murthy as MPs had opposed the proposal for RINL disinvestment under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister and exerted pressure to retract it.

He reaffirmed that the RINL holds utmost priority for the alliance government and emphasised that the TD’s stance would remain unwavering.