RINL in Talks With Centre Over LPG Supply Continuity

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, is in consultations with the Central government to ensure the continued supply of LPG. An official said on Friday that the steel plant requires about 13 tonnes of LPG per day and that the current stock of 130 tonnes would last for another 10 days.

Senior trade union leader Ayodhya Ramu said production should not be disrupted at a time when the plant has begun making operational profits. He said RINL recorded a profit of ₹64 crore in January this year and ₹34 crore in February, and is expected to post a profit of about ₹150 crore in March.

He said the company has already paid ₹300 crore towards LPG supply and suggested that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should take the initiative to speak with the Central government to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of LPG.

LPG is considered an ideal fuel for preheating furnaces as it offers high calorific value, low carbon content, and low sulphur and ash content. These characteristics enable LPG to provide uniform and precise heating, reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions and minimise maintenance costs. LPG also reduces the risk of scaling and decarburisation, which can affect the quality and strength of steel products.