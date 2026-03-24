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RINL Conducts Refresher Training for Boiler Engineers

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 6:47 PM IST

The programme served as a platform to enhance technical knowledge and share best practices in boiler operations

RINL Conducts Refresher Training for Boiler Engineers
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Representational Image. (Source:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A one-day refresher training programme for boiler operation engineers was conducted at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) on Tuesday. The programme was organised by the Boiler Department, Visakhapatnam Region.

K. Veerabhadra Rao, deputy chief inspector of boilers, Visakhapatnam Region, and Dr Salim G Purushothaman, director (operations), RINL, inaugurated the programme.

Around 100 officers from various power plants across Andhra Pradesh, including RINL, participated. The programme served as a platform to enhance technical knowledge and share best practices in boiler operations.

Speakers stressed strict adherence to safety standards and efficient boiler operation. Participants were urged to apply the learnings in their respective plants to improve performance, minimise risks and ensure operational reliability.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) visakhapatnam steel plant Visakhapatnam andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
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