RIL To Set Up 1 GW AI Data Centre, 6 GWp Solar Power Project In Andhra: CM Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be setting up a 1 GW Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in the state, a fully modular, future-ready facility designed to host the world's most advanced processors, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

In a post on 'X', he said in order to power the proposed AI Data Centre sustainably, Reliance will also develop a 6 GWp solar power project in the state which will double Andhra's current ground-mounted solar capacity, contribute over 30 per cent of the renewable energy, and unlock AP's vast solar potential.

"Reliance will set up a 1 GW Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in the state, a fully modular, future-ready facility designed to host the world's most advanced GPUs, TPUs, and AI processors. It will operate as a twin to their gigawatt-scale AI Data Centre in Jamnagar, together forming one of Asia's strongest AI infrastructure networks," Naidu said in the post.

In addition, Reliance will build a Greenfield Integrated Food Park in Rayalaseema, a world-class automated facility which will generate several thousand direct and indirect jobs and create sustained income opportunities for thousands of families, he further said in the post.

"Heartfelt thanks to Shri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited, for these landmark announcements, which mark a new milestone in Andhra Pradesh's journey of innovation, clean energy leadership, and inclusive growth," he said.

Naidu met with PMS Prasad, Executive Director & Member of the Board, RIL and other senior officials of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate at the CII summit here.

An official said the state government and RIL signed an MoU for the projects in the presence of CM Naidu, Minister for IT & Industries Nara Lokesh, and PMS Prasad.

The company highlighted its mission to democratise access to artificial intelligence, delivering pro-level AI tools to students, farmers, entrepreneurs and families through the MyJio platform.

Prasad said, "Andhra Pradesh is rising with purpose and intent. Reliance is not here just to invest. We are here to build. We are here to empower and to serve. Together, we will create a brighter, cleaner, smarter and more prosperous Andhra Pradesh - not only for this generation, but for many generations to come."

Reliance has already invested over USD 25 billion in the state across oil & gas, digital services and retail.