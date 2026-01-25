Rift Within Anakapalli TD Deepens With Peela Govind Targeting Home Minister

Visakhapatnam:Tensions within the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Anakapalli district have come out in open with former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana venting his displeasure against Home minister Vangalapudi Anita.

Peela has gone on to accuse ruling party leaders of side-lining him. “There is no respect for senior TD figures in the district,” he retorted.

The discord within the party reached a flashpoint at the Swachh Andhra programme held at the Tegada Model School in Kasimkota mandal in which Home minister Anita participated.

The former MLA reportedly became angry that officials had not informed him in advance about the Home minister’s visit. He conveyed his dissatisfaction directly to the, complaining that her car driver did not stop the vehicle even after noticing him.

A video of the heated phone call has gone viral over several WhatsApp groups, amplifying the controversy.

In his remarks, Peela Govind alleged that TD leaders in Anakapalli are not only being ignored but also humiliated. He questioned why the Telugu Desam constituency in-charge and district TD president are not being given proper recognition. Even passes for the Anakapalli festivities had not been given to these leaders.

“How can we tolerate being insulted in so many ways? Should we come out into the streets? We will inform party national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu about the humiliation we are facing. We will take up the matter directly with the CM,” the former legislator declared.