Rift Between Jana Sena, TD in Five Constituencies

Kakinada: Differences are cropping up between Jana Sena and Telugu Desam cadres in five assembly constituencies - Pithapuram, Kakinada Rural, P Gannavaram, Tadepalligudem and Nidadavole.

These seats are represented in the state assembly by the Jana Sena MLAs including deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and

tourism minister Kandula Durgesh. In Pithapuram and Kakinada Rural constituencies, the Telugu Desam cadres say the Jana Sena is not giving due importance to them in the launching of government schemes or holding of any programme.

In P Gannavaram, it’s the turn of Jana Sena cadres to complain that though the constituency is represented by Jana Sena MLA Giddi Satyanarayana, TD cadres are dominating the constituency. “We are giving due importance to the chief minister. But, TD leaders are not carrying the photos of deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in the flexes and pamphlets they release on the government schemes,” they say.

In a recent meeting, there was a rift between TD and Jana Sena cadres on this issue in the presence of MLA Giddi Satyanarayana. They jostled each other. The MLA pacified them and reprimanded the TD cadres.

Mutual distrust between the two sides is evident in Pithapuram constituency too, where Telugu Desam cadres are expressing their dissatisfaction against the Jana Sena leadership. Former MLA and TD in-charge of the constituency SVSN Varma brought

his dissatisfaction to the notice of the Kakinada district incharge minister P Narayana. His main grouse is that JS leaders are not

inviting him to the important events in the constituency.

In Kakinada Rural, Telugu Desam incharge Pilli Satyanarayana Murthy, resigned his post. He said that he was not being involved in many matters related to implementation of government schemes. The issue has been brought to the attention of the TD high command.

In Tadepalligudem constituency, Jana Sena cadres alleged that the officials were not heeding their suggestions and the TD leaders

“dominate” them. Though the constituency is represented by Jana Sena, “we are kept aside as spectators” in the implementation of

government schemes.”

Though the differences between TD and JS have not come out in the open, tension is building up between them. Minister Durgesh and AP skill development corporation chairman B Sesha Rao, an ex-MLA, were distributing CMRF cheques to their clients separately. It was rarely that the two shared a stage.

However, Jana Sena leaders are not able to openly express their discontentment, as their party chief prefers good relations between the alliance partners, they say.