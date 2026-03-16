Rich Tributes Paid To Sri Potti Sriramulu

NELLORE: Tributes were paid to freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu, known for his pivotal role in the creation of Andhra Pradesh, on his birth anniversary in Nellore and Prakasam districts on Monday. Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy led commemorative events to recall the martyrs’ sacrifice in the formation of Andhra state.

In Atmakur, the minister led a large rally through the town on the occasion of Potti Sriramulu’s birth anniversary. The rally, attended by youth, Arya Vysya community leaders, and local public representatives, resonated with slogans praising the martyr and proceeded up to Hanuman Junction.

Ramanarayana Reddy later participated in a programme that included the live telecast of the unveiling of a 58-foot statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati and the message of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He also felicitated 12 prominent Arya Vysya personalities from Atmakur for their services in various fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanarayana Reddy described Potti Sriramulu as a visionary whose 58-day fast unto death for a separate state for Telugu people paved the way for the formation of Andhra Pradesh and inspired the creation of linguistic states in India.

He also announced that statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Potti Sriramulu, and N. T. Rama Rao would be installed along the four-lane road being developed in Atmakur, which is expected to be completed within six months.

In Nellore, district collector Himanshu Shukla, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, deputy mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, and other public representatives paid floral tributes at the statue of Potti Sriramulu near the Atmakur bus stand. The collector said the martyr’s sacrifice would remain a guiding inspiration and called upon people to follow his ideals.

Similar tributes were paid in Ongole, where minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu and paid tribute to his sacrifice, stating that the formation of Andhra State was the direct result of his historic struggle for the Telugu people.