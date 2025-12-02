Rich Tributes Paid To Magunta Subbarami Reddy

NELLORE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy paid rich tributes to former MP Magunta Subbarami Reddy, describing his services to the people as “immeasurable” and recalling that he worked for public welfare until his last breath.

Marking his death anniversary on Monday, the minister, along with MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhan, and tourism development corporation chairman Nukasani Balaji, garlanded Subbarami Reddy’s statue at the Addanki bus stand in Ongole. Later, they attended a memorial meeting at PVR Boys High School.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Subbarami Reddy played a key role in uplifting the poor and weaker sections. By establishing educational institutions, he made education accessible to underprivileged families in the region.

He added that the Magunta family has left a lasting imprint on the development of Prakasam district, which is why they continue to enjoy strong public support to this day.