Rice Truck Overturns At AP - Odisha Ghat Road, Triggers 10 Km Traffic Jam

Parvathipuram Manyam: A lorry carrying rice overturned on the Andhra–Odisha Interstate Ghat Road in Pachipenta Mandal in the district, causing a major traffic jam on the road on Monday night. The incident, which took place around 11 PM, was reportedly caused by brake failure, leading to a major traffic disruption.

The lorry fell across the road, blocking the entire stretch and causing a traffic jam that extended nearly 10 kilometers. Passengers traveling towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh were stranded for hours, facing severe difficulties. Many complained of hardships, especially families with young children and elderly passengers, who were stuck on the road from 10 pm onwards. A passenger complained that there was no water or food supply, with many senior citizens stranded in the buses, leading to frustration among commuters.





Local authorities, along with police, arrived at the scene around 7 AM on Tuesday. The officials, with the help of locals removed the rice bags which had fallen onto the road and shifted them to the side, and with the help of a crane, lifted the overturned vehicle and managed to restore traffic flow.