Rice Prices Rising in Parts of Rayalaseema Due Water Shortage in TB Dam

Anantapur: Rice prices are reportedly rising in parts of Rayalaseema and Karnataka due to less water availability in Tungabhadra Dam over the past one-and-a-half years after one of its crest gates got damaged.

Production of rice in these areas depends on the water supply from Tungabhadra project through the High Level Main Canal (HLMC) and Low Level Canals (LLC).

Siriguppa taluka of Bellary district in neighbouring Karnataka is known as the rice bowl of that state due to its fertile lands and availability of water through LLC. Rice is transported from here not only to southern states, but also to north India every year.

Kanekal variety from Anantapur and Sona Masuri in Kurnool are also famous. They too are dependent on water from Tungabhadra.

However, water storage at the dam has been restricted to only 68 TMC feet even during peak rainy season for the past two years after Tungabhadra project’s 19th crest gate got washed away. As a result, the dam is unable to store its full capacity of 105 tmc feet of water.

With less availability of water to both major canals of Tungabhadra, paddy cultivation is restricted to the first crop in many areas. Farmers are advised to cultivate an alternative second crop.

As a result, rice prices in the area’s wholesale markets have shot up. This has also affected the retail markets.

Rice brands like Sona Masuri and HMT are being sold between Rs 4,300–Rs 4,800 in local wholesale markets. One-year old rice is ranging from Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,500 depending on the brands.

“This rise in prices from Rs 300 to Rs 800 per quintal is observed because of poor production in several parts of Rayalaseema and Karnataka,” a trader Manjunath from Siriguppa observed.

Significantly, the Tungabhadra Board has taken up replacement of all 33 crest gates of TB dam. The replacement is targeted to be completed by May this year. Thus, rice production is expected to rise from the next season, it is said.