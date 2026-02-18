Rice Milling Industry Crucial For Farmers, PDS: AP Millers

VIJAYAWADA: The state rice millers association on Tuesday asserted that the milling industry is vital to farmers’ welfare and effective functioning of the Public Distribution System. It rejected the allegations that millers were prompted to pay commissions.

Association president Gummadi Venkateswara Rao and secretary Valluri Suryaprakasa Rao termed the charges “baseless and malicious” and allegedly driven by vested interests for political gains. They urged the media to seek clarification from the association before publishing allegations that could damage the sector’s credibility.

The leaders explained that the state government procured paddy from farmers and supplied it to rice mills for custom milled rice. “Mills process the paddy, fortify the rice meant for distribution to the poor, and ensure timely supply to both the Centre and state governments.”

They clarified that millers receive a milling charge of Rs 10 per quintal, while by-products generated during milling are compensated through reimbursements from the Centre. The state acted as the nodal agency. “As rice milling is a seasonal activity operating on thin margins, the industry cannot afford to pay commissions.”

Highlighting the sector’s importance, they noted that it provided employment to thousands of rural workers and supported lakhs of farmers. Baseless allegations, they warned, could demoralise millers and disrupt PDS supplies, adversely affecting farmers and rural livelihoods.