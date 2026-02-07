Rice Millers Urged to Focus on Value-Added Products

Kakinada: West Godavari district collector C. Nagarani on Saturday urged rice millers to focus on value-added products through food processing, stating that proper utilisation of by-products from rice milling would make their units financially stronger.

She said there are several ways to create value from by-products instead of wasting them and called upon millers to adopt innovative practices, expand their business operations and move beyond traditional milling. Industrial development, she said, leads to increased production, employment generation and higher incomes.

Participating as the chief guest at an MSME awareness programme jointly organised by the district industries centre and the civil supplies department at Peda Amiram village in Kalla mandal of West Godavari district, the collector said the programme focused on diversification of rice mill operations, value-added opportunities, exploration of new avenues and increased profitability.

She said that although West Godavari district holds a special place in Andhra Pradesh for rice milling, its growth has not been commensurate with its potential. One of the major reasons, she said, is the lack of establishment of ancillary industries. She also noted that rice millers are compelled to constantly monitor fluctuations in boiled and raw rice prices.

Expressing concern, Nagarani said most rice mills in the district operate for only about four months a year and remain idle for the rest of the period. She cited Srikakulam and Anantapur districts, which were once financially backward and had high migration, but have since achieved significant industrial development.

She said the government would extend support to rice millers interested in setting up value-added product units and announced that a control room with a help desk would be established at the district collector’s office for this purpose.

The collector said a wide range of products can be manufactured from paddy and its by-products, including rice bran oil, animal feed, bran-based soaps, cosmetic products, flour, rice snacks, papads, rice crackers, beer, alcohol, biomass energy from husk and silica extraction. She added that the Central government also provides several incentives for such units.

Joint collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy, District Rice Millers Association president S. Srirama Raju, the association’s State secretary Suribabu and others were present.