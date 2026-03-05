Review Held on Vontimitta Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavams

KADAPA: District collector Dr Sreedhar Cherukuri, along with SP Nachiket Vishwanath Shelke and TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district on Thursday evening.

The review meeting was held at the TTD guest house with officials of TTD and various departments. The Brahmotsavams will begin with Ankurarpanam on March 26 and Dwajarohanam on Sri Rama Navami on March 27. The celestial wedding (Kalyanotsavam) of Lord Rama will be held on April 1. Officials discussed arrangements in view of the Chief Minister offering pattu vastrams to the deity on behalf of the government during the Kalyanotsavam.