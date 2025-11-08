Revenue Sports And Cultural Festival Begins With Enthusiasm In Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: The 7th State-level Revenue Sports and Cultural Festival began on a grand note at the RDT Stadium in Anantapur on Friday. The three-day event, held from November 7 to 9, was formally inaugurated by Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and Special Chief Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, who lit the ceremonial torch. This marks the first time the state-level event is being hosted in the Rayalaseema region.

Anantapur collector O. Anand, Sri Sathya Sai district collector A. Shyam Prasad, joint collectors of the erstwhile districts Shiv Narayan Sharma and Mourya Bharadwaj, Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, and AP Revenue Services Association (Amaravati) president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, along with several other officials, were present.

Marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the CCLA, Collectors, Joint Collectors, and officers rendered the national song with patriotic fervour. The celebrations commenced with a march-past by revenue employees from all 26 districts of the state.

Addressing the gathering, CCLA and Special Chief Secretary G. Jayalakshmi congratulated the district revenue teams for their enthusiastic participation. She said such sports and cultural festivals help employees refresh their minds, foster teamwork, and promote unity.

“Sports are essential for building discipline and camaraderie. Revenue staff should carry this same spirit into their daily duties, ensuring efficient and people-friendly service delivery,” she stated. She also appreciated the efforts of the Revenue Association for successfully organising the event and urged all employees to participate actively.

Anand expressed happiness that Anantapur was hosting the event for the first time. He called upon participants to uphold sportsmanship and discipline, noting that teamwork and cooperation are crucial in overcoming daily administrative challenges.

AP revenue services association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that after successfully organising six such festivals in the past, this seventh edition was deliberately chosen to be held in the Rayalaseema region to ensure wider representation and participation.

“These events not only provide mental refreshment but also help relieve work stress. Sports embody unity, time management, and responsibility — qualities that every public servant should embrace,” he remarked.

In the march-past competition, Kakinada district secured the first prize, Anantapur stood second, East Godavari came third, and Nandyal took the fourth position. The winners were felicitated by CCLA and Special Chief Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, who also honoured district officials, Joint Collectors, Assistant Collectors, DROs, and RDOs.

Later, the CCLA, collectors, and officers joined revenue staff for a friendly cricket match, posing for a group photograph at the RDT Cricket Stadium and even taking turns to bat and bowl.

A blood donation camp was also organised at the RDT Gymnasium, where the CCLA, District Collector, and revenue officials distributed fruits and juice to donors and appreciated their contribution.

The event witnessed the participation of a wide range of officers, including DROs, Special Deputy Collectors, RDOs, and leaders of the AP and Telangana Revenue Associations. Over 26 district teams from across the state took part in the three-day festival.