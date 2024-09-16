Revenue secretary welcomes reforms at sub-registrar offices in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With the state government deciding to do away with the elevated podium covered with red cloth and wooden partition barrier at sub-registrar offices across the state, principal secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia, inspector general (Stamps and Registrations) M.V. Seshagiri Babu, and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan Rao personally removed the podium at the Gunadala sub-registrar office in Chuttugunta of Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Sisodia underlined that these steps are aimed at providing efficient services to people in a friendly and respectful manner.



He emphasised that state government has a responsibility to treat people visiting registrar offices, which generate the highest revenue for the government, with respect. “Equality is being ensured between officers and people (buyers and sellers), who visit registration offices,” he stated.



