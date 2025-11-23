Revanth Hails Sathya Sai Baba's Global Service Legacy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy participated in the grand centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi on Sunday. Extending his wishes on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the Chief Minister said attending the event was “a great honour and a rare privilege.”



Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said Baba saw divinity in humanity and won people with love, which is why he continues to be worshipped as a divine figure even today. “Baba proved that anything can be achieved with love. Though he is not physically among us, his inspiration continues to live within all of you,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Baba’s immense contributions to society—providing free education from KG to PG, offering free healthcare to the poor, and delivering drinking water to drought-hit regions, including Mahabubnagar district in the past.

Revanth Reddy said Baba’s services have expanded across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and over 140 countries worldwide. The participation of dignitaries from across the globe in the centenary celebrations, he said, reflects “the sanctity of this land and the power of Baba’s message.”

He stressed the need to further expand the humanitarian services of the Sathya Sai Trust and announced that the Telangana government will officially organise Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations across the state. “Our government will always extend full support to strengthen and spread Baba’s service activities in Telangana,” he added.