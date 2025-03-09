 Top
Rev. Fr Saginala Prakash Appointed Kadapa Bishop

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
9 March 2025 1:14 AM IST

Fr Prakash is presently teaching Biblical theology in St John's Regional Seminary, Ramanthapur

Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr Saginala Prakash as Bishop of Kadapa, according to Fr Victor Emmanuel, Procurator and Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad.

Fr Prakash is presently teaching Biblical theology in St John's Regional Seminary, Ramanthapur. Cardinal Poola Anthony, Archbishop of Hyderabad, extended his greetings to Fr Prakash on the appointment.

