Rev. Fr Saginala Prakash Appointed Kadapa Bishop
Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr Saginala Prakash as Bishop of Kadapa, according to Fr Victor Emmanuel, Procurator and Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad.
Fr Prakash is presently teaching Biblical theology in St John's Regional Seminary, Ramanthapur. Cardinal Poola Anthony, Archbishop of Hyderabad, extended his greetings to Fr Prakash on the appointment.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
