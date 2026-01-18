Returning Home After Duty, Woman Cop Clears Path for Ambulances with Toddler

Kakinada: A woman constable Amudala Jaya Shanthi had completed her duty at the Rangampeta Police Station on Saturday night. She picked up her two-and-a-half-year-old son and had been waiting for a bus to go to Kakinada. Meanwhile, a family known to her going towards Kakinada invited her into the car.

However, the car got stuck in a traffic jam and soon two ambulances arrived one after another. Jaya Shanthi entrusted her sleeping son to those in the car and started clearing the traffic.

On receiving the report about the traffic jam, the area traffic circle inspector, along with his team, rushed to the spot. Noticing the woman constable clearing traffic, he went to another choke point and started clearing the traffic. Some youth also joined hands and cleared the way for the two ambulances, before restoring the entire traffic.

A person, who had also been stuck in the traffic recorded Jaya Shanti’s efforts and posted the video on social media. The video has gone viral winning plaudits for her work not only from the public, but also East Godavari superintendent of police D. Narasimha Kishore. It is learnt the SP appreciated the constable’s act and has recommended a reward for her.

When Deccan Chronicle contacted her, Jaya Shanthi remained humble. She said she felt it is her duty to clear the traffic for the ambulances, as human life is precious. “Many of the people appreciated me for doing the good work. I feel very happy at the moment. But I only did my duty,” she stated.

Jaya Shanthi is a native village of Sankhavaram village in Kakinada district. She did her B.A. and took the examination for constable posts in 2016. She got selected and joined her duty in Gokavaram. Later, she served the Railway police for five years. She had been transferred five months ago to Rangampeta Police Station. Her husband Tata Rao of Kakinada is working in the Special Protection Force.