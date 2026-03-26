Retired Bank Employee Duped Of ₹55 Lakh In Cyber Fraud

A retired bank employee was duped of ₹55.20 lakh by cyber fraudsters in a fake share market investment scam.

According to Penamaluru police, Vijayanand from Kanuru in Krishna district, who retired from Union Bank, came across a Facebook advertisement offering business and investment advice. After contacting the persons, he was added to WhatsApp groups and lured with promises of high returns in the share market.

He initially invested ₹22.20 lakh, transferring the amount to multiple bank accounts. Later, the fraudsters showed a fake profit of ₹1.11 crore and demanded additional payments as processing and service charges.

The victim paid ₹23.50 lakh as processing charges, ₹3.50 lakh as other charges and ₹6 lakh as additional fees.

When he was unable to contact them later, he realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

66 kg ganja seized at Vijayawada station; 8 held

A joint team of the EAGLE unit, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Dog Squad seized 66 kg of ganja at Vijayawada Railway Station and arrested eight inter-state smugglers.

Acting on specific intelligence about contraband movement on the Puri–Tirupati Express, officials conducted checks and intercepted the consignment.

Police said the accused are natives of Odisha and were transporting the ganja to Kerala and Tirupati.

The operation was led by EAGLE inspector M. Ravindra, along with GRP inspectors Ramana and D. Nagarjuna. Sub-inspectors M. Veeranjaneyulu and Rambabu, and Dog Squad RSI Durga Prasad, also took part.

Officials warned that smuggling of narcotics through Vijayawada will not be tolerated and said further investigation is under way.

Railway officer’s wife dies by suicide in Dharmavaram

The wife of a railway circle inspector died by suicide at Dharmavaram in Sri Satya Sai district on Wednesday, reportedly due to family disputes.

According to sources, Ashok, a railway inspector, was residing in Dharmavaram with his wife Chamundeswari. The couple had been facing disputes for the past few days.

Dharmavaram police have registered a case and are investigating.