Retd. IPS Officer Venkateswara Rao, MLA Soumya Appear for Lawcet Exam

Vijayawada: Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao appeared for the Lawcet-2025 exam held on Thursday. He wrote the exam at RISE Engineering College near Valluru in Tanguturu mandal, Prakasam district. After writing the exam, he said that there are many Sections that he does not know and hence, pursued law course.

Government whip and Nandigama MLA Tangirala Soumya also appeared for the Lawcet exam. She took the test at a college in Kandrika. Soumya worked as a software engineer after completing her B.Tech. After her father's sudden demise, she entered politics. She said that she studied law because her father was an advocate, displaying her love towards her father.