Restore Public Trust In Endowments Department: Minister Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has directed officials to work with sincerity and devotion to restore public faith in the Endowments department. He said a new law would soon bring private temples under endowments department supervision.

Reviewing temple development works with department officials, engineers and sthapathis here on Tuesday, the minister said temple standards had declined in the last five years. To arrest such trends, he said the government has initiated major reforms over the past 18 months.

Anam Reddy said the government’s goal is to develop temples across the state into vibrant spiritual hubs.

The minister said reconstruction works were under way, with ` 603 crore being spent on 498 temples through the endowments department and donors. “Some `234 crore was sanctioned for 210 temples in the previous 15 years,” he said, whereas the present government has sanctioned `221 crore for 288 temples in just 18 months.

In Nellore district alone, 58 temples are being rebuilt at a cost of `118.45 crore. Under the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam scheme, 141 temples in the district now receive `10,000 per month directly into the priests' accounts.

Important temples including the Somasila Someswara Swamy, Nellore Venugopala Swamy, Nawabpet Shiva temple, Irukalala Ammavaru temple, and Udayagiri Venugopala Swamy are undergoing major development.

Additionally, ` 5 lakh each has been sanctioned for 78 temples in the SC, ST and BC colonies in Atmakur constituency.

Anam said the government has increased allowances for small temples and enhanced honorariums for priests from `10,000 to ` 15,000. He clarified that temple disciplinary matters must be guided by Agama shastras, where only priests and Vedic scholars have authority, while officials handle administrative matters.

Referring to past controversies such as the Kashi Bugga and Tirumala issues, the minister said strict measures are being taken to prevent such incidents.

Private temples: The minister said district collectors, SPs and endowments officials have been instructed to maintain lists of private temples and ensure smooth conduct of festivals. He warned that any wrong actions in temples would invite punishment. Temple functionaries must work with fear of god, devotion and integrity.

The review meeting was attended by district endowments officer Kovuru Janardhan Reddy, temple EOs, engineers and sthapathis.