Restore Port Container Terminal sought

Kurnool:Sarvepalli legislator Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has urged the restoration of the container terminal at Krishnapatnam Port.

During a meeting with Port CEO Jagdish Patel and all-party leaders on Monday, Somireddy expressed concerns over the terminal's closure, which he argued affects local exports and transportation costs.

He highlighted the detrimental impact on local farmers who previously relied on the port for efficient market access for their goods. Somireddy warned of potential action if the terminal is not restored within 20 days, as assured by Jagdish Patel. The meeting included participation from BJP leaders and members of the Telugu Desam , among others.