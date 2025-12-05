Respect and Discipline Key to Success, Minister Anam Ramnarayana Tells Students

Tirupati: Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Friday stressed that the bond between teachers and students must be built on discipline, respect and guidance, urging children to value their teachers and parents for a successful future.

Speaking at Mega PTM 3.0 at the Zilla Parishad High School, Chejerla, he recalled his school days and said strict discipline followed earlier helped shape students into responsible citizens. He showed a video of IAS, IPS, IRS and IFS officers visiting their former teacher to express gratitude, saying the values instilled in school play a key role in success.

Municipal administration minister Dr P. Narayana participated in PTMs held at several Nellore government schools, calling for the development of government institutions to international standards so that children from poor families receive quality education. Meetings were held at MSM, RSR, VRC and Moolapeta Girls High Schools with large participation from students and parents.

Narayana felicitated Hema Harshita, a student recognised by the Chief Minister for her performance in a mock Assembly, and congratulated six students heading to national-level sports events. At VRC High School, he inspected the mid-day meal, interacted with students about quality of food, and sat with them on the floor during lunch.

He told the media that he began his career as a teacher and reached his position through hard work. With the support of education minister Nara Lokesh, he said 15 government high schools in Nellore will be developed on the VRC model by the next academic year. Foundation courses, free Narayana study material and teacher training will begin this month. He said the Chief Minister’s P4 programme is helping support poorer students.