Resolute B2B Seeks GI Tag For Emmiganur Handloom Products

Kurnool: Representatives of Resolute B2B have taken the initiative to secure Geographical Indication (GI) recognition for Birdseye Towels and Zindagi Blankets of Yemmiganur, which are gaining popularity both in India and abroad for their diverse designs and strong market presence. The company’s representatives recently visited the villages to study the products and gather details for preparing proposals.

Zindagi Blankets are produced by the Yemmiganur Handloom Cooperative Society. Each blanket measures 2.29 metres in length, 1.52 metres in width, and weighs 1.5 kg. The society carries out dyeing and coloring with eco-friendly dyes, creating distinctive designs and shades. These soft blankets are woven on 16 wooden toddy looms, with an annual production of up to 300 pieces.

Birdseye Towels are also woven on traditional wooden toddy looms. Made from two-ply yarn threads, the towels feature a texture that resembles a 'bird’s eye.' They are known for their softness and high absorbency, making them highly sought-after in the market.

Resolute B2B representatives will conduct further field visits and compile the necessary documentation to support the GI recognition process for these unique handloom products.



