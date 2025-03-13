Residents rally for flyover, subway in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Members of the Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents Welfare Association, led by its general secretary B.B. Ganesh, on Thursday staged a dharna at the busy Hanumanthawaka Junction demanding immediate construction of a flyover from Hanumanthawaka to Maddilapalem, a subway at Maddilapalem Junction, and streamlining the traffic in the city.

Ganesh said the population of the city crossed 20 lakh and several thousands have been visiting the city from north Andhra region, Odisha and Chattisgarh for various requirements of tourism, medical, educational and commercial requirements.

He said the commuters were having a tough time crossing Hanumanthawaka Junction. With the international airport opening very shortly at Bhogapuram, the traffic jams are going to multiply.

Therefore, construction of a flyover from Hanumanthawaka to Maddilapalem would divert some of the vehicles and ease the traffic.

He said the flyover should be delinked from the metro rail project, as the latter would take a longer time.

Ganesh said the GVMC should also take up the jobs of constructing footpaths and service roads and provide parking lots across the city. Markings should be painted on speed breakers to prevent accidents.

The association appealed to the people of the city to support their activities for the realisation of the flyover. They raised slogans on the above issues, and passersby appreciated the activity and joined in the protest.