Residents Fume As Adoni is Denied Revenue Division Status This Time

Kurnool:People of Adoni are a disappointed lot as their prominent town has once again been denied the status of an upgrade as revenue division, though the area legislator belongs to the NDA ruling coalition.

Instead, the government has announced that Banaganapalle—represented by a minister from the Telugu Desam Party, will be the new revenue division.



It is a double whammy for Adoni town. When districts had been reorganised in 2022, Nandyal got carved out of Kurnool. This deeply anguished the people of Adoni, as they had been expecting Adoni to become a district headquarters.



Since then, organisations, such as the Adoni Sadhana Samiti, Rayalaseema Parirakshna Samiti, Rayalaseema Praja Sanghala Ikya Vedika and Rayalaseema Coordination Committee have been holding rallies, protests and public meetings across the region.



Leaders of the area point out that the Adoni division spans nearly 50 km. It suffers from persistent problems, including large-scale migration. More than 60 per cent of the people from the region migrate owing to lack of employment opportunities.



The town had once been a vibrant hub of handloom, cotton and other industries, with ample employment. But many of these units have shut down, pushing the region into economic distress.



On making Adoni a revenue division this time, MLA from the town Dr. P.V. Parthasarathi, who is a senior BJP leader, had recently stated that he is even prepared to undertake a fast-unto-death if the revenue division status demand for Adoni continues to be ignored.



Yet, the state government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has decided to instead make Banaganapalle—home turf of Roads and Buildings Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy—the new revenue headquarters, intensifying the resentment within the people of Adoni.



Adoni Jilla Ikya Vedika is preparing for a total bandh. Leaders said they will soon announce their action plan, noting Adoni had been first denied the district status and now even the revenue division status, deepening the sense of neglect and discrimination among its people.