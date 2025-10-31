Reservoirs Near Full Capacity Across Anakapalle After Heavy Rains

Visakhapatnam: Following the intense rainfall brought by Cyclone Montha, reservoir levels across Anakapalle district have risen sharply, prompting continuous monitoring by district authorities. According to official data released on Thursday evening, several key reservoirs are nearing full capacity, with inflows surpassing outflows in multiple locations.

The Tandava Reservoir, with a gross capacity of 4.96 tmc at Full Reservoir Level (FRL), currently holds 4.61 tmc, leaving a flood cushion of just 0.35 tmc. As of 3 p.m., the inflow was recorded at 2,940 cusecs, while the outflow stood at 1,314 cusecs, indicating a steady rise in water levels.

Raiwada Reservoir, another major water body in the district, showed even more significant figures. With a capacity of 3.6 TMC, it is presently storing 2.83 TMC and receiving 5,594 cusecs of inflow against an outflow of 5,092 cusecs. Officials are keeping a close watch on the remaining flood cushion of 0.77 TMC.

Smaller reservoirs such as Konam, NTR, Pedderu, and Varaha are also witnessing elevated water levels. Konam Reservoir, for instance, is receiving 750 cusecs while releasing 800 cusecs, maintaining a delicate equilibrium. The NTR Reservoir, with minimal outflow, continues to steadily accumulate water.

District collector Vijay Krishnan has directed irrigation and disaster management teams to stay on high alert. “We are monitoring reservoir levels hourly and coordinating with mandal officials to ensure the safety of downstream villages,” she said.

The total combined storage across all monitored reservoirs stands at 999.44 TMC, with a cumulative flood cushion of 106.41 tmc.